'Sorry I'm Late': Jennifer Aniston's Birthday Wish For Courteney Cox Is Worth The Wait

Jennifer Aniston shared this image. (Image courtesy: jenniferaniston )

Highlights "I love you, CC," wrote Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer shared a picture with Courteney from the sets of 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S'

"My genius, generous, grounded, great, good friend," wrote Lisa Kudrow

Actress Courteney Cox turned 56 on Monday. Courteney Cox's F.R.I.E.N.D.S co-star Jennifer Aniston's birthday wish came a little late but it was totally worth the wait. Jennifer Aniston, on Wednesday, shared multiple pictures of Courteney on her Instagram stories and wished the actress. In one of the stories, Jennifer and Courteney can be seen posing together for the camera. "I love you, CC," wrote Jennifer for Courteney, who is also her best friend in real life. In another shot, Jennifer and Courteney can be seen engrossed in a conversation. The picture seems to be from the sets of their 1996 American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. "Happy birthday to this amazing human," wrote Jennifer and accompanied it with a picture of Courteney Cox. In another Instagram story, Jennifer apologised for being late in wishing Courteney- "Sorry I'm late," she wrote. Take a look at the pictures here:

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Jennifer Aniston.

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Jennifer Aniston.

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Jennifer Aniston.

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Jennifer Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox starred together in the iconic TV series F.R.I.E.N.D.S. They played the role of Rachel Green and Monica Geller. Directed by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, the show traced the lives of six friends in New York. The show also featured Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller. Celebrating Courteney Cox's birthday, Lisa Kudrow shared a set of adorable pictures featuring Courteney with their pet pooches. "Happy birthday Courteney Cox. My genius, generous, grounded, great, good friend. I love you."

Meanwhile, this is how Courteney Cox celebrated her birthday - she "gracefully" dove into the water in a black bikini. "Gracefully diving into this next year," she captioned the video.

Courteney Cox was last seen in the Netflix series Last Chance U. On the other hand, Jennifer Aniston was last seen in the American series The Morning Show where she shared screen space with Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.