F.R.I.E.N.D.S Forever: A Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox And Lisa Kudrow Reunion. Could We Be More Happy?

We are not crying, you are. So, Courteney Cox made it to the Hollywood Walk of Fame and guess who were there for her big day? Her F.R.I.E.N.D.S co-stars Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green) and Lisa Kudrow (Pheobe Buffay). The pictures from Courteney Cox's big day were shared by Jennifer on her Instagram profile. The first shot features the actresses celebrating Courteney's big moment. The second picture features them hugging. The last one is a throwback of the trio from their F.R.I.E.N.D.S days. "Very proud of our girl Courteney Cox today. I love these women with literally every ounce of my heart and soul. Lisa Kudrow and I were on a cloud being able to celebrate her and her incredible achievements," Jennifer Aniston captioned the post.

Reese Witherspoon, who starred as Rachel's sister in the show, commented on the post: "Wow! Congrats Courteney Cox! So well deserved." Facebook's official handle dropped a comment that read: "That's what friends are for." Fans couldn't be more happy. "Forever FRIENDS," wrote a fan. "Crying," added another. "Happy tears," another comment read. "This is everything," another one added.

See Jennifer Aniston's post here:

Courteney Cox became a star after featuring as Monica Geller in F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Her character was the mama hen of the group, which included 5 others - Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing and Joe Tribiani, played by Matt LeBlanc.

The show which first aired in 1994, ran for 10 superhit seasons. It followed the lives of six friends living in New York as they navigated personal and professional joys and tribulations, much of it converging around a coffee shop named Central Perk.