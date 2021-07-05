The One Where The Girl-F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunite For The Fourth Of July

Courteney Cox shared this picture.(Image courtesy: courteneycoxofficial)

Actresses and F.R.I.E.N.D.S Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, on Sunday, reunited to celebrate the Fourth of July, which marks America's 145th Independence Day. How we know this? Courtesy, Courteney Cox's latest Instagram post. Courteney Cox dropped two new pictures on Instagram to mark the Fourth of July. While the first picture features her with her F.R.I.E.N.D.S co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, the second one features Courteney with her close friend, actress Laura Dern. Keeping the caption simple, Courteney Cox wrote: "Happy 4th! Xoxo." Many fans commented on Courteney's post. "Just made my day," a fan commented on the post.

Check out Courteney Cox's aforementioned post here:

This isn't the first time that the girl-F.R.I.E.N.D.S have reunited to spend time with each other. They often feature on each other's Instagram feeds.

Earlier this year, Courteney Cox marked Jennifer Aniston's birthday through a special Instagram post. She shared an old and a new picture featuring herself and Jennifer. "Happy Birthday Jenny Louise! We've known each other so long I don't even remember why I call you that. I love you," she wrote in the caption.

Here are some posts from Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston's meet-ups:

Courteney, Lisa, Jennifer and the rest of the cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S recently appeared on the reunion special episode of the show. The show also featured Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc. The much-awaited reunion special episode was premiered on HBO Max and ZEE5 on May 27.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S aired in 1994 and had a 10-year-long run. Even after over 26 years of the release of its first episode, the show continues to be one of the most watched sitcoms.