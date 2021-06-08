F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion: The One Where Ross And Rachel Share The 'Last Hug Of The Night'

Highlights
Fans are still not over David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston's big confession about having a crush on each other during the initial seasons of F.R.I.E.N.D.S and the duo are back with another Ross and Rachel moment. David Schwimmer, on Monday, dropped a bunch of BTS pictures from the F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion shoot on Instagram. The pictures capture some of the most heartwarming moments of the reunion special episode, but we can't stop obsessing over the one that features David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston. In the picture, the duo can be seen sharing a warm hug. In the caption of the post, David wrote: "After a very long day, last hug of the night."
One of the pictures features the cast of the show and Ben Winston, who was the director of the reunion episode. Another picture is from the table read session that took place during the show. Among others, there is a picture of the group huddle that the cast shared. David described each of the picture in his caption.
Take a look at the BTS pictures from F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion here:
Coming back to Ross and Rachel, David also shared the picture that features him hugging Jennifer Anniston on his Instagram story. Jennifer Aniston re-shared the picture on her Instagram story.
Take a look at Jennifer Aniston's Instagram story here:
The much-awaited reunion special episode of the 90s sitcom, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, premiered on HBO Max and ZEE5 on May 27. During the show, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston had revealed that they had a crush on each other. "I had a major crush on Jen (Jennifer Aniston). At some point we were both crushing hard on each other," David Schwimmer said during the show. He also added that he and Jennifer would often cuddle on the couch in between the shots. Jennifer Aniston shared that she and David "channelled" their feelings for each other into Ross and Rachel. Well, now we know the reason behind the chemistry that the two shared onscreen.
Last week, David Schwimmer had dropped some more pictures from the reunion shoot on Instagram.
Check out the pictures here:
F.R.I.E.N.D.S first aired in 1994 and had a successful 10-year-long run. With Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) in the lead roles, the show continues to be one of the most watched sitcoms. F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion was meant to air in 2020 but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.