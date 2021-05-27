F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion: Twitter Is In Ross-Rachel Meltdown After Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer Say They 'Crushed On Each Other' IRL

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer in F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Highlights "I had a major crush on Jen," said David Schwimmer

"No wonder Ross and Rachel's chemistry felt so real," read a tweet

"Rachel and Ross liked each other in real life? OMG," said another

Could there BE a more bitter-sweet surprise? On F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston - Ross and Rachel - just revealed they majorly crushed on each other. Our reaction - Oh. My. God (In Janice impersonation). Needless to say, that this piece of F.R.I.E.N.D.S trivia has left fans shaken and stirred, who cannot believe the Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer "channelled" their real-life affection for each other into Ross and Rachel, which explains their amazing onscreen chemistry. "I had a major crush on Jen. At some point we were both crushing hard on each other," David Schwimmer said on F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion, adding they would often cuddle on the couch in between shots.

Remembering the first time Ross and Rachel kissed on the show, Jennifer Aniston said: "I remember saying one time to David: 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is on national television.' And sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop," she said, adding: "We channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

Twitter, just like us, cannot wrap its head around this piece of F.R.I.E.N.D.S trivia. "That Ross and Rachel first kiss had so much more meaning now," tweeted a fan while another added: "No wonder that Ross and Rachel's chemistry felt so real... It was!" In more tweets, F.R.I.E.N.D.S fans couldn't help but exclaim: "Rachel and Ross liked each other in real life? OMG, what?"

Here are some fan tweets that sum up the general emotion on Twitter.

how do people expect me to be fine after today when I'll be forever carrying the knowledge of David and Jennifer were crushing on each other and reflecting that energy into Ross and Rachel? #FriendsReunionpic.twitter.com/t6v9iSzAyw — ❯❯❯❯ Izzy (@tmlinson13) May 27, 2021

that ross and rachel first kiss ha so much more meaning now 🥺🥺 — hannah (@hatthewrhys) May 27, 2021

No wonder the Ross and Rachel's chemistry felt so real... It was! 🤭 #FriendsReunion#Friends — Rino & Roy (@RinoTheBeagle) May 27, 2021

One of the biggest things that made me love Ross and Rachel was the insane romantic chemistry they had and now I come to find out Jen and David actually had feelings for each other 😪😪 im not okay #FriendsReunion — Marisa✌🏼 (@Smilelovelive13) May 27, 2021

"so we just channeled all of our energy into ross and rachel" jennifer aniston and david schwimmer had a crush on each other hello??? #friendsreunionpic.twitter.com/o5KHWnKXgX — ilianA ‎ (@spacesharmony) May 27, 2021

jen and david channeling their actual chemistry and feelings for each other into ross and rachel oh my god??? 🥺 #FriendsReunion — brooke (@follklores) May 27, 2021

omg?????? Rachel and Ross liked each other irl omggggggggg wait?????????? — prod rm⁷🧈 (@sunsetsmonie) May 27, 2021

So you're telling me that @DavidSchwimmer and @JenniferAnnistn crushed on each other while they played ross and rachel on #friends...gimme a min to wrap my head around this!!🥺❤️🤍💛💙#FriendsReunion#FriendsTheReunionpic.twitter.com/wWgaAakguL — ananya (@notexhausted) May 27, 2021

On F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston did a table reading of the segment where Ross and Rachel kissed for the first time - in the coffee shop Central Perk.

jennifer aniston & david schwimmer HAD feelings for eachother & pursued their love through ross & rachel. my heart is EXPLODING. babies 🤍 #FriendsReunionpic.twitter.com/Zs9BxOq8hr — court (@jenaniiiston) May 27, 2021

On F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston added that while they had feeling for each other, they never got to dating because they were in respective relationships outside of work. Meanwhile, when David Schwimmer said: "When we had breaks from rehearsal, there were moments we would cuddle on the couch. I'm thinking, how did not everyone know we weren't crushing on each other?", his co-stars Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow all had the same expression - "we knew."