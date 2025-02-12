Courteney Cox's Birthday Post For <i>FRIENDS</i> Co-Star Jennifer Aniston: "Happy Birthday To My Friend For Life"

FRIENDS premiered in 1994, and had a stupendous run with 10 seasons, before bidding farewell in 2004. The American sitcom enjoys a cult status, and to date, the leading cast share a very strong bond with each other.

Jennifer Aniston who played the role of Rachel Green in FRIENDS, celebrated her 56th birthday yesterday. Courteney Cox who played the role of Monica Geller, also Rachel's best friend, put up a heartfelt birthday post for her friend of many years.

The caption accompanying the throwback picture of the two, read, "Happy birthday to my friend for life. Never has there been a more generous, loving, beautiful, talented, funny, loyal friend. I feel so lucky to be growing up with you. Remember our CATS audition?"

Back in June last year, Jennifer Aniston too, had shared an adorable birthday post for Courteney.

The caption read, "Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today!!! My sweet CC @courteneycoxofficial. She's funny like no other, STUNNING on the inside and out. Independent in the most gorgeous way, cares for everyone even if she doesn't know you."

Aniston added, "I can't imagine a world without her. It's one of my great honours to call her one of my best friends for life... Happy happy birthday CC. I love you!"

The other cast members of FRIENDS included Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) and the late Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing).