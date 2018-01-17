Soorma Vs Sanjay Dutt Biopic: Clash Aside, Diljit Dosanjh Will Definitely Watch Ranbir Kapoor's Film Diljit Dosanjh's Soorma and Sanjay Dutt's biopic will release on June 29th

Diljit Dosanjh's Soorma and Sanjay Dutt's biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor, will hit the screens on the same day (June 29th). In his recent interview with Hindustan Times , Diljit Dosanjh said that he is looking forward to watch the Dutt biopic, as he is a huge fan of both Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. "The film is based on my favourite superstar Sanjay Dutt sir and my favourite actor Ranbir is playing his role and it is directed by my favourite director Rajkumar Hirani. All my favourite people are in one film so I am very excited to see it. I will definitely go and watch the film," said Diljit.Of the box office clash, Diljit told Hindustan Times : "I don't know if it is clashing or not. The producers are ideally the best people to talk about it. They are the owners they will talk about it."Diljit Dosanjh'sis inspired by events from the life of ex-hockey captain Sandeep Singh, who also won the Arjuna Award in 2010 and the woman, who inspired him to be a hockey player. Of the film, Diljit said, "It was a difficult film to make. I have not played any games so far. I feel hockey is a tough game. I am very happy that in the second year of my acting career in Bollywood I got to do a biopic. We all have worked really hard." Diljit Dosanjh made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Chaubey's critically acclaimed drug drama, also starring Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor.Diljit also spoke about the film's title. "means someone who does something that is impossible. It's the perfect title."will also star actress Taapsee Pannu in the lead role while in Sanjay Dutt's biopic, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala will star as Sanjay Dutt's parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis respectively. The Dutt biopic also stars Dia Mirza as Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata while Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and Sonam Kapoor also play vital roles.