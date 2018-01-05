Smitten Diljit Dosanjh Comments On Gal Gadot's Pic Again. Fans Get Involved Diljit Dosanjh's fans asked him to compose and dedicate a song to Gal Gadot

Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Super Singh. (Image courtesy: Diljit Dosanjh) New Delhi: Highlights Diljit commented on Gal Gadot's picture for the second time Diljit's comment on Gal Gadot's post had over 5,000 likes Fans think Diljit should dedicate a song to her Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. Now, Diljit's latest comment on Gal Gadot's post is a hit with his fans (over 5 thousand likes). In Punjabi, Diljit said (which roughly translates to): "Because of you my image has been smeared in the Indian media and



Diljit's fans have mostly shared laughing emoticons, indicating that his comment is definitely sending across ripples of laughter on social media - so, Diljit please don't stop commenting. Some fans also suggested he should compose a song and dedicate it to Gal Gadot to get her attention. One Instagram user also said that Gal Gadot is out of his league and the singer should try and impress Kylie.



This was Diljit's comment:

A screenshot of Diljit Dosanjh's comment on Gal Gadot



This was Gal Gadot's post, on which Diljit Dosanjh recently commented:

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Jan 4, 2018 at 8:30am PST



There were some rude and even racist comments aimed at Diljit, which are too vile to be reproduced here. Hatters gonna hate, but we love how Diljit keeps it funny on social media.



Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Punjabi film Super Singh. Diljit debuted in Bollywood in Udta Punjab and his last Hindi film was Anushka Sharma's Phillauri. His upcoming Bollywood projects are Soorma (biopic on hockey player Sandeep Singh), co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Arjun Patiala with Kriti Sanon.



