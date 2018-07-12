Soorma: Taapsee Pannu Explains Why Audience 'Loves Her In Serious Roles'

Taapsee Pannu photographed at Soorma promotions

Actress Taapsee Pannu, whose much-anticipated film Soorma hits the screens on Friday, says she feels the audience prefer to see her in 'serious roles and not in other genres,' reports news agency PTI. Taapsee has earned several accolades for her film like Pink, Naam Shabana and meanwhile, she starred in Judwaa 2. "I have been busy doing other films, my calender was so full. Also, I think audience have loved me so much in this type (referring to serious) of a role that they are not ok seeing me there. I am like, let me do it for my breathing space. I don't know if I should feel good or bad about it. But I am still waiting and struggling to get a film like Judwaa 2 again to shift gears," she told PTI.





Taapsee Pannu, 30, debuted in the entertainment industry with 2010's Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam. 2013's Chashme Baddoor was her first Hindi film.



In Soorma, a film on former Indian hockey skipper Sandeep Singh, Taapsee co-stars with Diljit Dosanjh, who plays the protagonist. She plays hockey player Harpreet in the film. Of Soorma, Taapsee said that the film is more about Sandeep Singh's life and hockey is a part of it. Sandeep Singh was paralysed after he was hit by an accidental gunshot on a train in 2006. However, he did not give up and returned to play.

"In Soorma, the focus is on his life and the people in his life, the incident that happened and hockey is a part of it," Taapsee told PTI.



Soorma, directed by Shaad Ali, also stars Angad Bedi and Siddharth Shukla.



