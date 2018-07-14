Soorma Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh's Film Picked Up Pace Despite 'Slow Start'

A still from Soorma (courtesy taranadarsh )

Diljit Dosanjh toh chha gaya! His new film Soorma - the biopic on former Hockey captain Sandeep Singh - may have started on a slow note at the box office but picked up pace towards the evening. On opening day, Soorma has recorded a score of Rs 3.25 crores, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He also added that theatres across North India have made major contributions to the film's box office score owing to Diljit Dosanjh's popularity in the region. This is what Mr Adarsh tweeted on Saturday: "After a slow start in morning shows [North India opening was good due to Diljit Dosanjh's stardom], Soorma gathered momentum from evening onwards... Is looking at substantial growth on Sat and Sun thanks to strong word of mouth... Fri Rs 3.25 cr. India biz."



After a slow start in morning shows [North India opening was good due to Diljit Dosanjh's stardom], #Soorma gathered momentum from evening onwards... Is looking at substantial growth on Sat and Sun thanks to strong word of mouth... Fri Rs 3.25 cr. India biz.

Diljit Dosanjh headlines the much awaited biopic on Sandeep Singh, who made an epic return to the game after he was paralysed waist-down following an unfortunate incident - Sandeep Singh was shot on his way to join the Indian team leaving for the hockey world cup in 2006. Sandeep Singh captained the Indian hockey team between 2009 and 2010. Directed by Shaad Ali, the cast of Soorma also includes names like Angad Bedi, Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Raaz.



Meanwhile, the Hollywood release of this week - Ant-Man And The Wasp - has shown better performance at the box office than Soorma. The film raked in a collection figure of Rs 5.50 crores.





On Friday, Soorma joined another biopic that has been running at the theatres for over two weeks now. Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju is just a shade away from crossing the Rs 300 crore mark.