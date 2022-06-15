Soorarai Pottru Remake: Suriya To Do A Cameo In Akshay Kumar's Film. See Post

Akshay Kumar with Suriya. (courtesy: actorsuriya)

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar, who is basking on the success of his recently released movie Samrat Prithviraj, is busy shooting for his next film, a Hindi remake of actor Suriya's blockbuster movie Soorarai Pottru. Now, for the past few days, rumours have been doing rounds that Suriya will be seen in a cameo. Now, confirming the reports, the actor has shared a picture on his Instagram handle with Akshay Kumar. Along with the image, he wrote a note that read, "Akshay Kumar sir to see you as #vir was nostalgic! Sudha Kongara can see our story beautifully coming alive again #maara Enjoyed every minute with team #sooraraipootru Hindi in a brief cameo!".

Here have a look:

Soorarai Pottru, released in 2020, received positive reviews from critics and the audience. In the film, Suriya played the role of Nedumaaran Rajangam (Maara), a former Air Force officer.

Soon after Suriya dropped the post, Akshay Kumar, who will be playing a lead role in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, reshared the post on his Instagram handle and wrote a sweet reply to Suriya. He wrote, "Thank you brother, Loving every moment shooting for the retelling of an inspirational story like #SooraraiPottru. And being in Chennai is all despite our strict captain Sudha Kongara!". Check out the post below:

Helmed by Sudha Kongara, the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal. The film is inspired by the events of the life of Simplify Deccan founder GR Gopinath, who dreamt of starting a low-cost airline in India. The shooting began in April, and the makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.