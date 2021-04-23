Sonu Sood Tests Negative For COVID-19. Here's What He Shared

Sonu Sood shared this photo.

Highlights In his latest post, Sonu Sood posted a photo of himself

He can be seen showing a negative sign with his fingers in the photo

The actor had shared his coronavirus diagnosis last week

Actor Sonu Sood is now COVID-free. The actor tested negative for the virus on Friday, he shared in an Instagram post. The actor had shared his coronavirus diagnosis on Saturday last week. In his latest post, Sonu Sood posted a photo of himself wearing a facemask and showing negative sign with his fingers and wrote: "Tested: COVID-19 Negative." Sonu Sood was made the brand ambassador for Punjab's COVID vaccination programme by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh earlier this month. He is hailed as a hero on social media for arranging beds and Remdesivir injections for people suffering from COVID-19. See what COVID-free Sonu Sood posted on Instagram.

Sonu Sood has tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The actor had shared a statement on Instagram that read: "Covid - positive. Mood and spirit - super positive. Hi every, this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care. But don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I am always there for you all."

The actor, while recovering from COVID-19, urged his fans to help as many COVID-19 patients as possible.

Sonu Sood, who has featured in a number of Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films, made his acting debut with the 1999 Tamil film Kallazhagar. He ventured into Bollywood with the 2002 film Shaheed-E-Azam. He has mostly played villainous roles in his films. Sonu Sood is best-known for his performances in movies like Dabangg, Yuva, Athadu, Jodhaa Akbar, Dookudu, Shootout At Wadala, Happy New Year and Simmba, among many others.