Sonu Sood Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'Mood And Spirit - Super Positive'

Sonu Sood has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the actor informed his fans in an Instagram post. Sonu Sood, who was made the brand ambassador for Punjab's COVID vaccination programme by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh earlier this month, shared that even though he has contracted the virus, his "mood and spirit are super positive." His also shared a message for his fans in his post that read: "Covid - positive. Mood and spirit - super positive. Hi every, this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care. But don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I am always there for you all."

Sonu Sood has been hailed as a hero on social media because of his philanthropic work for migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. He arranged accommodation for thousands of migrant workers and sent the stranded migrants to their home villages during and after the lockdown last year, He also has been helping those who have been badly affected by the pandemic financially.

Sonu Sood, who has featured in a number of Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films, made his acting debut with the 1999 Tamil film Kallazhagar. He ventured into Bollywood with the 2002 film Shaheed-E-Azam. He has mostly played villainous roles in his films. Sonu Sood is best-known for his performances in movies like Dabangg, Yuva, Athadu, Jodhaa Akbar, Dookudu, Shootout At Wadala, Happy New Year and Simmba, among many others.