Only If Lying On A Treadmill Could Get Us Abs Like Sonu Sood

What does Sonu Sood do when he is not helping people? He works on his six-pack abs. We are not kidding here. If you don't believe us please take a look at the latest Instagram post of the actor where he is flaunting his toned body. The shirtless 47-year-old lazed around on a treadmill in the gym wearing grey shorts and matching sneakers. Sonu did not drop any inspirational words in the caption. Instead, he just put an emoji of a teacup. But the pic itself worked as a midweek motivation for fans who flooded the comments section with compliments and heart emoticons.

Sonu recently gave us a glimpse of how he achieved that athletic body. In one of the videos, he is seen performing an outdoor exercise with the help of a ball. For this workout session, Sonu picked the track Believer by Imagine Dragons.

Then, it was 'plank day' for Sonu. And this time, two of his gym pals stood on his back. The actor did not forget to mention the weight as 154 kilograms.

Sonu recently received a tribute from an airline company for his humanitarian work during the COVID-19 lockdown. The philanthropist shared the visuals of the aircraft that had ' A salute to the saviour Sonu Sood' printed along with his photograph. Sonu, who was touched by the gesture, wrote, "When prayers of your parents are with you then nothing is impossible."

In another post, Sonu recalled the time when he travelled from Moga to Mumbai on an unreserved train ticket.

Among his upcoming movies is Kortala Siva's Telugu action drama, Acharya. Sonu has a significant role in Prithviraj which features Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar.