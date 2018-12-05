Soni Razdan Shares A Throwback Pic From The Sets Of An Eighties Film. Can You Guess It?

Soni Razdan in a still from Daddy (Image Caption sonirazdan)

You definitely don't need to wait till Thursday to post some pure throwback pictures. On Tuesday, actress Soni Razdan shared a throwback picture of herself from her 1989 film Daddy, which was directed by her husband and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. "And my heart belongs to Daddy... Still from Daddy the film from way back when," Soni Razdan captioned the photo. Daddy was actress Pooja Bhatt's debut film, which also featured Anupam Kher and Manohar Singh. Anupam Kher received his first National Award for his performance in the film. The photo has been liked by Soni Razdan's close friend Neena Gupta, who was also part of Daddy. Mahesh Bhatt commented the photo and wrote: "Amazing! So moved to watch this. Thank you." Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt are parents to Shaheen Bhatt and actress Alia Bhatt. Pooja Bhatt is the elder daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and his ex-wife Kiran Bhatt, born as Loraine Bright.

Soni Razdan recently featured in a short film titled Yours Truly. Alia Bhatt was "stunned" to see her mother's performance in the film. "I was totally stunned to see how my mother played the role. As a part of the audience, I love watching her on-screen as she is so natural. I have learnt a lot from her seeing this film," Alia told in an interview to news agency IANS. The film also featured Mahesh Bhatt in a special appearance.

Soni Razdan also featured in Raazi earlier this year, which featured Alia Bhatt in the leading role. Soni Razdan played the role of Alia's mother in the film.