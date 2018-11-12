Alia Bhatt Reviews Short Film, Starring Her Mother Soni Razdan And Father Mahesh Bhatt

Alia Bhatt with Soni Razdan on the sidelines of Kolkata Film Festival. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Ali Bhatt accompanied her mother Soni Razdan to the Kolkata International Film Festival, where she watched Your's Truly, a short film featuring her mother and told news agency IANS that she was 'stunned' by her performance. "I was totally stunned to see how my mother played the role. As a part of the audience, I love watching her on-screen as she is so natural. I have learnt a lot from her seeing this film," Alia said on the sidelines of the film festival. The short film also featured filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in a cameo role, of which Alia Bhatt said: "I was so engrossed in the film, that I almost forgot that they are my father and mother. I saw them as characters and then it dawned upon me suddenly. Usually, he has been directing her, here he is acting."

"I feel it is just the beginning and they would probably be coming onscreen for long," she added.

Alia Bhatt has co-starred with Soni Razdan in Raazi, which released earlier this year while she is all set to work with her father Mahesh Bhatt in upcoming film Sadak 2. Alia Bhatt told IANS that a film with the three of them as actors "would be a blast on the sets." She said: "If three of us work together in a film, it would be a blast on the sets. We would be snatching each other's lines. We three are very passionate actors, so if an opportunity comes, we will jump at it as we will get to act and spend time as well."

Speaking about Your's Truly, Alia Bhatt said: "I want to thank Sanjay (director Sanjay Nag) for taking my mom in this film because it is important to tell different kinds of stories. The subject of loneliness is a sensitive topic taken in a light way, which is so prevalent in all our lives."

Alia Bhatt is simultaneously filming Brahmastra and Kalank, both produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. She has also signed up for Takht, to be directed by Karan Johar.

(With inputs from IANS)