Pooja Bhatt Shares An Update On Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2

Pooja Bhatt with father Mahesh Bhatt (Courtesy poojab1972)

Highlights "Ready to fly into the skies with my father," wrote Pooja Bhatt "This time I work as his associate director as well," she added Sadak 2 was announced on filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's 70th birthday

Actress Pooja Bhatt and her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt have begun scouting for locations for their forthcoming film Sadak 2. In photos shared by the 46-year-old actress on Instagram, Pooja can be seen standing on a helipad with her father Mahesh Bhatt. Pooja, who will be returning to the silver screen after a span of over 15 years with Sadak 2, revealed that she will also work as an associate director of the film. "And our recce for Sadak 2 officially begins! Ready to fly into the skies with my father, not only as an actor, this time I work as his associate director as well," Pooja captioned the photo.

Sadak 2 was announced on filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's 70th birthday. Mahesh Bhatt, whose last film Kartoos released in 1999, is returning to the director's chair after a span of close to 20 years. For the first time, Alia Bhatt will be part of a project, which is being directed by her father. The film will also feature Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt - the lead actors of Sadak - and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The Mahesh Bhatt-directed Sadak, which released in 1991, was about a taxi driver Ravi (Sanjay Dutt), who falls in love with Pooja (Pooja Bhatt), a sex worker. Ravi fights against all odds to be with Pooja. The first installment also featured Soni Razdan, Neelima Azeem and Deepak Tijori.

Sadak 2 will hit the screens on March 25, 2020. Pooja Bhatt is the elder daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt with his ex-wife Kiran Bhatt, born as Loraine Bright. Alia and Shaheen are his children with Soni Razdan.