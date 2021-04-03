Pooja Bhatt's 'Secret' In Her Latest Insta Pic Will Keep You Guessing

Pooja Bhatt shared this picture.(Image courtesy: poojab1972)

Pooja Bhatt has always had a mysterious quality about her. The powerhouse talent lived up to this reputation in her latest Instagram photo. The actor is posing in front of 'Secret Sorority', also known as the Pink Pearl restaurant, in Vietnam. Pooja Bhatt, who is standing with a finger on her lips, captioned the picture saying, "Shhhhhhhh!" She gave credit to Pakistani actor-director Daniyal Raheel for clicking the wonderful snap. It has received more than 6,000 likes on the social media platform.

Pooja Bhatt was last seen in the Netflix original Bombay Begums alongside Amruta Subhash, Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand. The web series, which revolves around the lives of five women in Mumbai, has been directed by Alankrita Shrivastava.

Though Pooja Bhatt's performance received rave reviews, the show ran into trouble with The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) over the portrayal of children. Pooja Bhatt, who defended the series and its maker Netflix, recently shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the series.

Sharing one such image, Pooja Bhatt wrote, "Of menstruation, menopause and everything in between. Bombay Begums saying things as they are...Unashamedly!"

Reacting to the photo, one follower said, "At this point, I'm completely convinced about the fact that Pooja Bhatt can play Batman and she'll slay that role too!"

BeforeBombay Begums, Pooja Bhatt was seen in a guest appearance in the 2020 filmSadak 2, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead. Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt played crucial roles. With this film, Mahesh Bhatt made a comeback as a director. The movie is a sequel to the 1991 hit Sadak, featuring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles.