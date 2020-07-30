Sadak 2 Wouldn't Have Happened Without Sanjay Dutt's Belief And Conviction, Says Pooja Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt with Pooja Bhatt (courtesy poojab1972)

Highlights Pooja Bhatt dedicated a thank-you note to Sanjay Dutt

"It was him that could convince my father to direct again," she wrote

"Thank you for setting us off on this life changing journey," she added

Pooja Bhatt, who co-starred with actor Sanjay Dutt in the 1991 film Sadak, will reunite with him in the upcoming sequel Sadak 2. In her late night post for Sanjay Dutt on his 61st birthday, Pooja Bhatt assigned the entire credit of Sadak 2 being made to her co-star and said the film would perhaps have never been made if it weren't for him: "Before I call it a night I have to not only wish, but thank the man who made Sadak 2 happen in the first place - Sanjay Dutt. If it wasn't for his belief and absolute conviction that Sadak had to have a sequel it would never have happened."

Pooja Bhatt's filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt returns to the director's chair for Sadak 2 - he also helmed the first film. Ms Bhatt revealed that it was Sanjay Dutt who managed to convince her father to direct the sequel. "And it was only him that could convince my father to direct again. So Happy Birthday, Sanju! And thank you for setting us all off on this life changing journey... one that continues to enrich me and keeps me working, growing and learning even through a pandemic... one that will keep the home and heart fires burning for decades to come. Gratitude, gratitude, more gratitude," read Pooja Bhatt's post.

The storyline of Sadak 2 casts Alia Bhatt (Mahesh Bhatt's daughter, Pooja Bhatt's sister) and actor Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles while Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt will resume their original roles. Speaking to news agency PTI recently, Alia said: "The story of Ravi (Sanjay Dutt) will move forward. He meets these two new people (Alia-Aditya). The film has different love stories and also has (an element of) thrill. The villain is someone very different and totally unexpected."

Sadak 2, which was scheduled for a theatre release this month, will now release on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar among other big Bollywood movies.