Bombay Begum Pooja Bhatt Found The Perfect Mirror Quote For This BTS Pic

Bombay Begums, one of Netflix's latest shows, has grabbed the attention of cinephiles. The web series revolves around the lives of five women living in the maximum city. Helmed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Bombay Begums marks the return of actress Pooja Bhatt in a lead role after quite some time. She plays one of the main characters, Rani, and has been sharing behind-the-scenes details from the show on Instagram. Her recent post speaks about mirror reflection. She shared a picture of herself doing makeup and quoted American poet Roger Zelazny's line, "Even a mirror will not show you yourself, if you do not wish to see."

The 49-year-old actress looks beautiful in a black saree in the pic. Her Bombay Begums co-star, Amruta Subhash agreed with the caption by commenting, "Ohh! How apt." Pooja Bhatt also responded to some of the comments of fans who appreciated her smashing return through this role.

Earlier too, Pooja Bhatt used a mirror reference to promote the web series. In a post where she is seen facing the mirror, the actress wrote, "The mirror shows many faces but #bombaybegums goes way beyond the surface and delves deeper into the inner world than most!"

Bombay Begums also features Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand in crucial roles. It received warm reviews from the audience. However, the series ran into a controversy over some scenes. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) asked Netflix to stop streaming the show over portrayal of children. In its notice, the child rights body told Netflix to file a detailed action report and said legal action would be taken if the streaming platform failed to do so.