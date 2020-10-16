Alia Bhatt's 'Throwback To When Masks Were Skincare'

Alia Bhatt shared this photo. (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Did you see Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram entry? It's really epic. The actress, on Friday, shared a throwback photo of herself to show her fans how much she is missing the days when masks were only meant for skincare. The actress, in the picture, can be seen wearing a face mask and lying on a sheet laid out on the grass. She can be seen sporting a white t-shirt. "Throwback to when masks were skincare and people were kind." It appears that the latter part of Alia's caption is a reference to criticism that she received amid the renewed debate about nepotism in the film industry following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Her last film Sadak 2 that released in August also received poor response from cine-lovers and the trailer of the film has got approx.13 million dislikes on YouTube till now.

However, on Alia Bhatt's latest post, her fans showered her with a whole lot of love in the comments section. "You are the queen," commented one while another wrote: "You are the best, take care."

The actress will soon start shooting SS Rajamouli's RRR, in which she will share screen space with Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn. Sharing an update about the film, Alia Bhatt wrote: "Can't wait to join the team."

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sadak 2. She has several projects lined up as of now, including Brahmastra that will also feature her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.