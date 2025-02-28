Alia Bhatt Reveals Soni Razdan Cooks Her Favourite Dishes For Raha Now

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl on November 6, 2022. They named her Raha. Ever since Raha's debut with the paps, fans can never get enough of how adorable she looks.

Alia Bhatt had started a series—In Alia Bhatt's Kitchen, 5 years ago on her YouTube channel. Now 10 months later, she put up a cooking video with her mother Soni Razdan, where the two are seen whipping up some Mac and Cheese. She called the series—In My Mama's Kitchen.

Have a look here:

In the beginning of the video, Alia reveals that she along with her sister Shaheen have grown up enjoying some of the yummiest dishes cooked by their mother, actress Soni Razdan. And now, she cooks the same dishes for her daughter Raha.

The mother-daughter duo are seen having a blast as they begin by boiling the pasta and have a blast while cooking. Alia even ends up breaking the whisking tool, but Soni Razdan quickly replaces it.

Alia then cutely blew on the spoon before tasting the dish. Soni Razdan remarked how Alia reminded her of Raha, who keeps complaining that the food is hot all the time.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra, alongside Vedang Raina. The film was directed by Vasan Bala.

She is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The trio were recently seen together at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash.