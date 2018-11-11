Alia Bhatt Shares A Pic With Mom Soni Razdan, The Internet Loves It

Soni Razdan with Alia Bhatt. (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt certainly knows how to light up Instagram and her latest post reminds us of just that. Alia, who was in Kolkata for the ongoing Kolkata International Film Festival along with her parents - Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt, shared pictures of herself from the fest but the picture that stole our hearts is the one with her mother Soni Razdan. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in red outfits and we must tell you that they look absolutely lovely. Needless to say, the picture received lots of love from Alia's fans and over 8 lakh likes on Instagram within a few hours. Comments such as "I have no words to describe this pic," "Like mother, like daughter" and "Alia is like her mom ki parchhai" were seen on the actress' post.

Take a look at the pictures here:

For the fest, Alia wore a red Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfit and she looked absolutely stunning.

Meanwhile, Alia's mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan also shared multiple pictures of herself along with her daughter Alia and her filmmaker husband Mahesh Bhatt and captioned the post: "These are truly mine."Check out the pictures here:

Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan shared screen space in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, in which Soni Razdan played the role of Alia's mother on screen. Alia Bhatt is a doting daughter and is often seeing expressing her love for her mother on social media. Last month, the Raazi actress shared a priceless throwback picture of her parents on her mother's birthday and wrote: "Thank you for being a classic example of beauty inside out. No amount of words can express how fortunate I am to have a mother/friend/partner-in-trying-different-diets like you. Even if I say it a million times a day it won't be enough, but... I love you."

This is what we are talking about:

A few months ago, Alia actively promoted her mother's film Yours Truly, by sharing the poster of the film on social media and wrote: "So happy to share the lovely poster for Yours Truly, a very special film which also brings my mom and dad together on screen for the first time."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh and Abhishek Varman's Kalank in the pipeline.