Sonam Kapoor Reunites With Sister Rhea Kapoor, All Thanks To...

Sonam Kapoor, who was missing her sister Rhea Kapoor a lot during the lockdown, took the opportunity to reunite with her once the phase-wise unlocking started in Maharashtra and Delhi. The actress, on Monday, shared a picture of herself and her sister and thanked her husband Anand Ahuja for making the reunion possible. She wrote: "Back with my main... thank you, my incredible husband, Anand Ahuja." In a separate Instagram story, Sonam shared a video, originally recorded and posted by her husband on social media, of herself and Rhea chilling on a bed and gave her fans major sister goals. However, going by Sonam's posts, it is still not clear if she and Anand Ahuja flew from Delhi to Mumbai or if Rhea came to the national capital to be with her sister.

Sonam, in one of her previous posts, shared a throwback picture of herself from her airport diaries and expressed how much she is "missing" travelling. "All my bags are packed and I'm ready to go... somewhere... anywhere. I miss travelling," she captioned her post. In the photo, Sonam can be seen wearing a white dress and a black jacket, which she paired with black shoes. Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor's last films were The Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, in which she co-starred with her father Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla. She has worked in films like Saawariya, Delhi-6, I Hate Luv Storys, Aisha, Mausam, Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Khoobsurat, Dolly Ki Doli, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Neerja. The actress has, as of now, not announced her next project.