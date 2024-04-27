Sonam Kapoor On Postpartum Weight Gain: 'Initially I Was Traumatised'

A throwback of Sonam Kapoor. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor, who welcomed son Vayu in 2022, in a recent podcast, talked about her postpartum journey, gaining weight and more on an episode of Fashionably Pernia's The Style Icon podcast. "I gained 32 kilos. Honestly, initially, I was traumatised. You are so obsessed with your baby, you are really not thinking about working out, eating right. It took me a year and a half. I took it really slow, you have to be slow because you have to adjust to the new you," the actress said. She added, "Everything in your life changes. Your relationship with yourself changes, with your husband, it changes, everything changes. You are never going to feel the same about your body. I have always accepted myself for who I am, and I was like, I need to accept this version of myself."

In January this year, Sonam Kapoor shared pictures from her postpartum weight loss in an Instagram story and she wrote, "What a wow...20 kgs down...6 more to go." This is not the first time that Sonam Kapoor has posted about her postpartum physical transformation journey. Earlier, she posted a series of pictures of herself and in the caption, Sonam wrote, "It's taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self care and baby care. I'm not there yet but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been . Being a woman is a wondrous thing."

Sonam Kapoor married entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in May 2018 in Mumbai. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. The couple welcomed a son in August 2022 and they named him Vayu.

In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Shome Makhija's film Blind last year year. Sonam Kapoor made her acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007. She is the star of Hindi films like Raanjhanaa, Neerja, Veere Di Wedding, Aisha, Pad Man, Sanju, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, to name a few.