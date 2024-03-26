Maheep Kapoor Had This Much Fun At Sunita Kapoor's Birthday. Bonus - A Glimpse Of Sonam Kapoor

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: maheepkapoor)

Maheep Kapoor's latest Instagram post is all about celebrating special occasions with loved ones. The diva, who gained fame after the show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, recently gave a sneak peek into the Kapoor family's Holi celebrations, which also doubled as a birthday celebration for Sunita Kapoor. For context, Sunita Kapoor is the wife of veteran actor Anil Kapoor. Anil Kapoor the brother of Maheep's husband, actor Sanjay Kapoor. In the pictures shared by Maheep, the opening frame features a solo shot of herself. Following that, we see Maheep and Sanjay posing alongside filmmaker Farah Khan. The next picture shows Maheep with her girlfriends. Then, there is an image of the mother-daughter duo, Sonam and Sunita Kapoor. Additionally, there are snapshots of the lunch spread and Sunita's birthday cakes. One particular video captures the cake-cutting ceremony with the entire Kapoor clan in view.

In her caption, Maheep wrote, “My Holi with family & friends #birthdaycelebration too Happy Holi #Love,” accompanied by red hearts and hug emojis.

Farah Khan responded to Maheep Kapoor's post by writing, “I loovvvv my pics.” Sunita Kapoor dropped black hearts, while restaurateur Samyukta Nair, who was also part of the celebration, commented with rainbow, sparkles, and a red heart emoji.

Maheep Kapoor always shares her family's special moments on Instagram. Last year, she posted photos of her son Jahaan's 18th birthday party. They celebrated together with brothers Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor. The pictures also include Arjun Kapoor, Khushi, Shanaya, Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara, Maheep Kapoor, and of course, birthday boy Jahaan. They were joined by Jahaan's grandmother Nirmal Kapoor. Maheep Kapoor's caption said, “Happy 18th birthday my son shine. I love you 3000."

Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her big Bollywood debut. She will be seen in Vrushabha, headlined by legendary actor Mohanlal.