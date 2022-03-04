Maheep Kapoor Has Been Cheering For Daughter Shanaya Since This Pic Was Taken

Maheep Kapoor with Sanjay Kapoor. (courtesy: maheepkapoor)

Highlights "Time is flying," wrote Maheep Kapoor

She posted a throwback from her pregnancy days

Shanaya will make her acting debut with 'Bedhadak'

Maheep Kapoor is on cloud nine. Well, she has all the right to be. After all, her daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak. And, Maheep Kapoor has come up with the best way to celebrate it. She has traced the journey through a set of two pictures. The first one is a major throwback moment from the time when she was pregnant with Shanaya. The frame also features her husband, actor Sanjay Kapoor. Next, we see Shanaya's first look poster from her debut venture. Can it get any cuter? Let's take a call after reading the caption. “How it started …. How it's going,” it read. For hashtags, she wrote, “Time is flying”, “Bedhadak”, “New chapter in our lives”.

Maheep Kapoor's friend from the industry made a bee-line to congratulate her. Kareena Kapoor Khan was among the first to drop a comment under the post. “Moheeeeepssss and Sanjay, well done. Congratulations. She [Shanaya Kapoor] is looking lovely,” she wrote. And, Maheep Kapoor replied with a “thank you, Bebo” note. Actress Amrita Arora said, “That's too cute. Congratulations. Baby girl is ready for her big steps now.” Namrata Sirodkar left a couple of red heart emojis for Maheep Kapoor and her family. Isha Koppikar followed suit. Maheep Kapoor's close friend Bhavana Pandey called it "adorable". The two were also seen in the Netflix series The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

Bedhadakis directed byShashank Khaitan. The film also features Lakshya and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada. The announcement was made yesterday by Karan Johar. Along with the first look poster featuring Shanaya Kapoor, he wrote, "Introducing the gorgeous Shanaya Kapoor as Nimrit in Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I cannot wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen."

Shanaya Kapoor has also shared a set of posters with her co-stars and wrote, “ A new era of love is filled with passion, intensity and boundaries that will be crossed. Presenting Bedhadak where I get to share the screen with my suave co-actors, Lakshya and Gurfateh - directed by the one and only Shashank Khaitan.”

Bedhadak will see Gurfateh Singh Pirzada playing the role of Angad.

And, here is Lakshya as Karan.

Shanaya Kapoor started her career in Bollywood as an assistant director in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film featured her cousin, actress Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role.

We wish Shanaya Kapoor all the best for her upcoming venture.