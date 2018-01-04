Sonam Kapoor On Women-Centric Films: We're 20 Years Behind Hollywood Sonam will star in Veere Di Wedding and PadMan

Share EMAIL PRINT Sonam Kapoor will next feature in PadMan. (Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor) New Delhi: Highlights Sonam Kapoor thinks we need more women centric films Sonam Kapoor will feature in PadMan with Akshay Kumar "It was a fun working with Kareena in Veere Di Wedding," says Sonam PadMan, thinks that more female-oriented films should be made in India. Sonam feels that there is a need for more films that revolve around women. "In Hollywood there are many female-oriented films that are such big blockbusters and are entertaining. We don't have such films in India," Sonam told news agency PTI. Sonam will also star in Veere Di Wedding, co-featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Of Veere Di Wedding, Sonam said, "The film looks so different. There should be more such films, this should be the norm."



Sonam Kapoor, 32, believes that Hindi film industry is 20 years behind when it comes to making female-led commercial stories. "Julia Roberts was huge in the 80s and 90s. Here it was about my dad (Anil Kapoor) and the other actors. The 90s were about the Khans (Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman). With our generation,



In Veere Di Wedding, Kareena features as a bride-to-be. Of working with Kareena, Sonam said, "It is easy to communicate especially when it is a chemistry-driven film with four women. Since we are friends, it was a fun experience working with her." Veere Di Wedding is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and is scheduled to release on May 18.



PadMan is a biopic based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machines. Akshay Kumar plays the lead role while Radhika Apte features as Akshay's wife.



The Neerja actor also reunites with her Saawariya co-star Ranbir Kapoor for Sanjay Dutt's biopic. Of this, Sonam said that Ranbir has not changed much over the years. "I don't think I have changed either. He is such a fine actor. We just have 10 years of experience. But it was fabulous working with him. We shot in ND studios for Saawariya and for this film we shot at the same place. So it was deja vu."



The Sanjay Dutt biopic will release in March while PadMan will hit the screens on January 26.



(With PTI inputs)



