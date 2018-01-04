PadMan Thinks Sonam Kapoor Is From Paris Because...

Akshay Kumar's first time co-star Sonam Kapoor previously said the actor "has brought a sense of humour and love to the film", and now we know, Akshay makes it a lot more fun on the sets too. The makers of PadMan have been sharing promotional videos titled Backseat Confessions on social media, in one of which, the Bollywood Khiladi takes Sonam for a ride (all in good humour, mind you). Referring to Sonam, himself and his other PadMan co-star Radhika Apte, Akshay says: "We all three are P, P, Ps... Paris, Punjab, Pune." While Sonam declares she's originally from Mumbai, Akshay says: "Kitna jhoot bolti hai tu!"
In his defence, Akshay adds that Sonam must be from Paris or New York considering her reputation as a fashionista and her much-talked about and envied wardrobe. "Tere kapde khadi ke hain? Kahaan se aate hai tere kapde?" Akshay also made a hilarious reference to Sonam's many red carpet looks saying: "Tere gowns ek ek metre tak khatam hi nahi hote..."
Sharing the video, Sonam said it was indeed a lot of fun on sets: "You really pulled my leg in this first episode of #BTSConfessions Akshay Kumar. Haha, watching this really makes me miss how much fun we had laughing on set!"
Here's the Backseat Confession part 2.
Directed by R Balki, PadMan hits screens on January 26, when it will clash with Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaari.