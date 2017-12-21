Did Twinkle Khanna's PadMan Trivia Just Get Her Into Trouble With Akshay Kumar? Akshay Kumar may not have been Twinkle Khanna's first choice for PadMan but she said: "I don't think anyone could have played it better than him"

Twinkle Khanna is the producer of PadMan, which stars Akshay Kumar Akshay was not Twinkle's first choice for the lead role Director Balki convinced her that Akshay should do this part Akshay Kumar, who is winning the Internet courtesy PadMan, was not the first choice for the lead role, at least for his wife Twinkle Khanna, who is also the film's producer. At an event to promote the R Balki-directed film, Twinkle told news agency PTI: "R Balki (director of PadMan) convinced me that Akshay should do this part." Inquisitive media asked Twinkle, who was her first choice for the role, and the actress- turned-author replied: "Are you trying to create trouble in my marriage now?" - And pat came Akshay's comment: "You already said that now (I was not your first choice for the film), there is already a problem."



Don't you just love this faux nok-jhok?



Now, this is how Akshay was cast in the role of Lakshmikanth Chauhan, a character based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machine. Director Balki told news agency IANS: "Akshay had asked me if I was sure he should play this part in the film. The first thing that came to my mind was why else would people watch the film."



Twinkle added: "The thing is, if we had somebody who the Indian public idolises and men look upto and



PadMan is touted to be the first Indian film to create awareness about the importance of menstrual hygiene. Akshay often picks up films which impart an important message, like this year's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which also got a shout-out from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.







PadMan also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor and the film will hit the screens on January 26.



(with inputs from IANS and PTI)



