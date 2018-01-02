Inside Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's New Year Celebrations

Sonam Kapoor had New Year celebrations in Paris and had a blast on New Year's Eve with her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja, sister Rhea Kapoor and other friends. There was a sudden influx of updates on both Sonam and Anand's Instagram stories on New Year's Eve, in which both could be seen making merry and partying together. Their Instagram stories have made their way to social media and are quite a bit viral now. In the videos from inside the New Year festivities, Sonam and Anand can be seen posing for a million selfies and sharing a dance. They also made the best of Instagram's New Year special emoticons and stickers!
Here's how Sonam and Anand ushered the New Year in Paris. Sonam was gorgeous in a monochrome ensemble.
Ahead of joining the party, Sonam said her last day of 2017 was all about her favourites: "Last day of the year! Spending it in my favourite city Paris with my favourite people in my favourite hotel." Sonam and crew celebrated New Years at Hotel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris.
Partying-shartying done, the Neerja actress posted a New Year fish for her "favourites". "Work hard but be easy, love deeply but let go, live passionately but have fun. Just live, live every second of every minute of every day. Happy new year folks. We can do it, it's gonna be one heck of a journey again," she Instagrammed. Sonam and Anand also featured on entrepreneur Samyukta Nair's Instagram feed.
Ahead of the New Year, Sonam and Anand were spotted together in London, where they celebrated Christmas. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have reportedly been seeing each other for almost two years now and they often take off for staycations abroad. Anand Ahuja is a regular at Sonam's family functions and even accompanied her to the National Awards last year.