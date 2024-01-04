Koffee With Karan 8: Janhvi-khushi Kapoor On Dad Boney Kapoor - 'Not Prepared For How Woke He Is'

Image was posted by Boney Kapoor. (courtesy: boneykapoor)

The Kapoor sisters – Janhvi and Khushi – are the newest guests on Koffee With Karan 8 and they did not disappoint in Thursday's episode. From hints about their love life to opening up about their mother Sridevi's death, the two were at their candid and charismatic best on the show. As part of their conversation, they also spoke about their father, producer Boney Kapoor. The sisters admitted that their father, whom Karan Johar described as “traditional”, has become “quite cool” now. About this, Janhvi said, “We shocked him a lot. Now he is shocking us!” When asked if Boney Kapoor hangs out with their boyfriends, Janhvi said, “He is hanging out with our ‘friends'. Now, I feel like he is from a generation that has not been born yet. Because I am not prepared for how woke he is.”

Karan Johar also referred to Boney Kapoor's Instagram timeline on which he often posts fashionable images of himself, dressed in his best. To this, Janhvi Kapoor said, “You all get the filtered version on Instagram, we get 50-60 images. He sends his own images! He spams us. I am surprised you haven't gotten his images, he sends them to everyone. I have gone for work meetings, and the director-producer's phone has been buzzing and it's not like this person is close to my dad. He is like, ‘How funny. Your dad just messaged. He has sent me…[looks at the phone]... Nice new shoes.' I am like, ‘Yes sir, can we now get back to talking'.”

Karan Johar also added that he heard Boney Kapoor was not happy about being excluded from the trailer of Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, his acting debut. Confirming her dad's reaction, Janhvi Kapoor said, “Ya. He felt like, ‘Wohi toh selling point hai tumhari film ki, mujhe he nahi dikhaya!” To this, Khushi Kapoor added, “He was playing himself. I went on sets and there were 13 suitcases of only his clothes which he had gotten from home. He styled himself, he wears these clothes in real life,” adding that this was a part of his contract. They also spoke about how Boney Kapoor walked for two hours in London because Khushi Kapoor insisted that she would only ride in a pink taxi.

While on the subject of family, the Kapoor sisters also spoke about their siblings, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. For context, Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children from his first marriage to Mona Kapoor. About Arjun and Anshula, Khushi Kapoor said, “I feel like it's so nice to have people. Like, more people that I can call and ask stupid, silly questions all the time. And besides Dad and Janhvi, I think they kind of helped me hold everything together. I go to Anshula for certain things and I go to Arjun bhaiya for certain things.”

On the show, Janhvi Kapoor was also seen mimicking her uncle – and Boney Kapoor's brother – Anil Kapoor. She quoted him as having said, “Looking fine. So chiselled [referring to his jawline]. Khushi, in your next film, cast me only. All your boyfriends, I will give them a run for their money. What say, Boney?”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Devara, while Khushi Kapoor was last seen in The Archies.