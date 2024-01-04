Koffee With Karan 8: Khushi Kapoor On Losing Mom Sridevi - 'Felt That I Had To Hold It Together For Everyone'

A throwback of Khushi with Sridevi and Janhvi. (courtesy: sridevi.kapoor)

The latest episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 was replete with sibling revelry, conversations about family, straight up from the heart. During the episode, the guests Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi got emotional while talking about their late mother and film legend Sridevi. Sridevi died in Dubai in 2018, where she attended a family wedding. Speaking about mom Sridevi's death, Khushi Kapoor said, "I think it took me a while when it happened to kind of accept it. I think it did suddenly hit me after a while. But I was a bit confused, I don't know. But I had Jahnvi and I had dad. So, they were just kind of there to help."

Janhvi Kapoor added, "The thing that I remember, when I got the call, I was in my room. And I could hear wailing from Khushi's room. And I think I barged into her room howling and crying. But what I do remember, Karan, is she looked at me. The minute she looked at me, she just stopped crying. She just stopped. She just sat next to me and started comforting me and I've never seen her cry about it ever since."

Khushi said that it took her some time to properly process her mother Sridevi's death. She added that she felt that she needed to be "strong" for the family. "I think I felt that I had to hold it together for everyone because I feel I've always been the strong one," said Khushi Kapoor.

During the show, Janhvi Kapoor also listed the one thing in common that Khushi has with Sridevi. "She is a very quiet person and I think that is one thing she has in common with Mumma. But in front of the camera, she just explodes," said Janhvi Kapoor.