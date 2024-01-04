Koffee With Karan 8: Khushi Kapoor Recalls The Archies Audition - 'Was Fully Shaking, Zoya Akhtar Calmed Me Down'

Khushi Kapoor in a still from The Archies. (courtesy: YouTube)

Khushi Kapoor made her debut on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan and she was accompanied by sister Janhvi Kapoor. When Karan Johar asked Khushi about the audition process in her debut film The Archies, she replied, "I had just come from New York and I had no intention of starting out at that point. So, when I went and auditioned, I was fully shaking and Zoya calmed me down. It was the first audition I'd ever given, so I was scared, but she calmed me down. I was still freaking out, but I think it went well." Khushi added that after she got the role of Betty Cooper in the film, she "immediately started howling."

Khushi Kapoor added, "I knew I wanted to do this for the longest time. In that moment I felt, Okay, now it is happening for me. It was with Zoya and was the most ideal situation for me and I got really emotional."

Khushi and Janhvi revealed that after watching The Archies, their dad and film producer Boney Kapoor cried for three days. "I would get random messages from him saying, You are just so good beta. It was really cute and sweet," said Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor also shared what she thought of her sister's performance in the film and said, "My biases aside, she is phenomenal, she is unreal. I have seen her for nine months, slog her a** off every day in every aspect of the film. She is a very quiet person and that is something she has in common with Mumma. But in front of the camera, she explodes. I didn't know that all of this was cooking inside. I live with her, but I didn't know that's what it could convert to on screen. I really do think she is magical."