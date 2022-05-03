Sonam Kapoor Flashes Her Radiant Smile In This New Post. Don't Miss Her Pregnancy Glow

Sonam Kapoor's million-dollar smile. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor is enjoying her maternity period, and her Instagram stories stand as proof. Recently, the actress shared a new picture of herself on her Instagram handle, flashing her million-dollar smile. In the picture, the actress looks stunning in an all-brown outfit. Keeping her makeup game on point, the actress left her hair loose and completed the look with matching brown coloured boots. Ever since her pregnancy announcement, Sonam has been keeping her fans updated by sharing her stunning maternity shoot pictures. Check out the new post below:

In March, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja announced that they would be welcoming their first child in the fall. Sharing adorable maternity shoot pictures, she wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022"

Here have a look:

The actress recently talked about her pregnancy and the issues she faced in the first three months of pregnancy. Speaking to Vogue, she said, "It's been tough-nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is. The reason we're all here is to change and become better versions of ourselves. So that evolution is something I look forward to."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Shome Makhija's Blind. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film with the same name. The film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles.