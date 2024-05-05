Just Sonam Kapoor Dancing With Her Little Son Vayu. Awww

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor's latest Instagram post radiates mother-son goals. The actress shared two pictures with her oh-so-adorable son Vayu. In these images, Sonam is holding her little bundle of joy in her arms while dancing. Sonam looks elegant in a white maxi dress, while Vayu is dressed in a green shirt paired with blue pants. Although Vayu's face isn't visible in the pictures, it is evident that he is super cute. Who clicked these snaps, you might wonder? Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja, as credited by the actress in the caption. “Sunday funday dancing with my cub,” read the note attached to the post.

Check out the pictures below:

It is not the first time that Sonam Kapoor has shared Vayu's pictures on Instagram. A few weeks ago, she uploaded a series of images and videos, featuring Vayu, his father Anand Ahuja, and Anand's parents — Harish Ahuja and Priya Ahuja. The side note read, “Baba & Dadi come to town to run run run run w baby Vayu.”

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor got married in May 2018. They welcomed Vayu in August 2022.

Meanwhile, last month, in a chat with India Today, Sonam talked about a positive change motherhood has brought in her life. The actress said, "The positive change that's come about in my life with motherhood is that I feel more myself now. I was pushed to a point where I had to accept myself because my whole body changed, my mental makeup changed and I was like if I don't accept myself now for what I am, who I am and how my body has changed, it's never going to happen. This is the time I need to understand otherwise I'm going to go down a dark hole. So, I just had to learn to be okay with who I am and where I am in my life.”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Blind. The Shome Makhija directorial also featured Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in key roles.