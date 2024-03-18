Karan Johar's Birthday Note For Mom Hiroo Johar Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar is on cloud nine today. It's his mother Hiroo Johar's birthday. She turns 81. To mark the special day, the filmmaker has shared a heartwarming post on Instagram. KJo has also dropped some adorable pictures featuring his darling mother and his twins - Yash and Roohi. The photos were clicked at Yash and Roohi's birthday party this year. Now, let us take a look at the note. It read, “Mothers are a force of nature…. They take unconditional love to a level that is almost unreal…. I am blessed to have a mother who grounded me and made me believe that professional achievements don't define us … our behaviour does… she made me believe that goodness is more important than ambition and that if I am in the right or am correct in a circumstance or situation then there doesn't need to be a battle…. Patience will give me the eventual validation…Love you Mom and happy birthday…Thank you for bringing me into this world and also becoming my world…” Veteran actress Soni Razdan was among the first to drop a birthday wish in the comments. She said, “Happy Birthday to the tour de force lovely Hiroo please give her a huge hug from me. Karan Johar's BFF Farah Khan wrote, “Happy happy birthday to you, Hirooooo aunty.” Sophie Choudry wrote, “Happy bday Hiroo aunty!!! Big hug.” Actor Sikandar Kher said, “Happy birthday, Hiroo Aunty .. to good health always.” Actress Huma Qureshi declared that “moms are the best.” Natasha Poonawala said, “Happy Birthday Hiroo Aunty!!” Sunita Kapoor wrote, “Happy happy bday Hiroo.”

Namrata Shirodkar also dropped a cute birthday note for her beloved Hiroo aunty. It read, “Endless blessings to Hiroo aunty. Happy happy birthday.” Fashion designer Seema Kiran Sajdeh said, “Happy birthday Hiroo aunty.” Tahira Kashyap and Arjun Bijlani dropped red hearts under the post. Katrina Kaif followed suit.

Here is the post:

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently basking in the success of Yodha, featuring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. The film was jointly backed by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, Amazon Prime Video and Mentor Disciple Entertainment.