Yodha Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra's Film's Weekend 1 Report Card

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: sidmalhotra )

Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha, on Sunday (day 3), minted ₹ 7 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. With this, the total business of Yodha, which hit the theatres on March 15, stands at ₹ 16.85 crore, the report added. Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre's directorial revolves around a special task force officer Arun Katyal, who is determined to do anything to save the nation from terrorists. However, Arun Katyal—essayed by Sidharth Malhotra—is later suspended from the service and is labelled as a "traitor". Apart from Sidharth Malhotra, the film features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in prominent roles.

Recently, Sidharth Malhotra surprised his fans by paying a visit to a theatre. In a clip shared by the makers, we can see fans enjoying every bit of the film. Moments later, Sidharth makes a killer entry much to everyone's surprise. The actor can also be seen clicking pictures with fans and signing autographs for them. Along with the video, the makers wrote, “A ROARING RESPONSE! Our Yodha dropped in during a screening, amping up the [fire emoji] Thank you for all the love!”

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Yodha 1.5 out of 5 stars. He said, “Yodha is meant to be a showcase for the exploits of a highly trained soldier who is wronged by the system. He is made the scapegoat for the killing of a VIP - a nuclear scientist, no less - on a hijacked flight. His unit, the elite Yodha Task Force made up of the best soldiers from the Army, Navy and Air Force, is unceremoniously axed and the men transferred without a by-your-leave to other posts.”

Talking about Sidharth Malhotra's roles, he added, “Arun Katyal (Sidharth Malhotra), son of a martyr, refuses to admit that he was at fault. He bides his time to strike back and reclaim his lost glory. When his time does come, he ends up on a Delhi to London flight in a mysterious manner that leaves everybody on board guessing. If the idea is to flummox those watching the spectacle, Yodha is a success. There is nary a scene in the film that makes sense.”

Yodha has been jointly backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Amazon Prime Video and Mentor Disciple Entertainment.