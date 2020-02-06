Sonam, Arjun, Janhvi And Other Kapoors Unveil The Surinder Kapoor Chowk In Mumbai. See Pics

The Kapoors photographed at the Surinder Kapoor Chowk in Mumbai. (Image courtesy sonamkapoo)

Highlights Surinder Kapoor started his career as a secretary

Arjun and Sonam shared pictures and videos from the event

"It started in Mumbai with my grandfather," wrote Arjun Kapoor

It was a big day for the members of the Kapoor family, who came together to unveil the 'Surinder Kapoor Chowk' in Mumbai on Thursday. Surinder Kapoor's grandchildren Sonam and Arjun Kapoor shared snippets from the big moment on their respective Instagram profiles. During the occasion, the late producer's sons Anil, Boney and Sanjay Kapoor, along with their kids Sonam, Arjun, Janhvi and Shanaya were present at the ceremony. Anil Kapoor's kids Rhea and Harshvardhan, Boney Kapoor's daughters Khushi (who is currently studying in New York) and Anshula couldn't make it to the occasion. The family happily came together and posed for the shutterbugs.

See the pictures here:

The Kapoors happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Sonam and Janhvi were all smiles.

Janhvi Kapoor was photographed at her candid best.

The Kapoors were photographed unveiling the Surinder Kapoor Chowk.

Sonam Kapoor shared pictures and videos from the occasion on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "At unveiling of the Chowk named for my grandfather Surinder Kapoor . With my amazing loving and mad family. Love you all. Missed some of you."

Check out Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor shared an extensive post for his late grandfather in his Instagram entry. "Our family strives to entertain all of you because my grandfather made his to this profession today we are privileged and yes we perhaps have a surname that is known but for our family it started in Mumbai with my grandfather Surinder Kapoor," read an excerpt from Arjun Kapoor's post.

Surinder Kapoor started his career as a secretary to actress Geeta Bali. Later, he became a producer and the first film of his S K International Films was Shehzada, starring Rajesh Khanna. He also produced Rishi Kapoor in Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan and Randhir Kapoor in Ponga Pandit.

Surinder Kapoor, along with his elder son Boney Kapoor also launched Anil Kapoor in Bollywood in 1983's Woh Saat Din. Surinder Kapoor mostly produced films starring his son Anil Kapoor, such as PukarNo Entry, Judaai and Loafer, to name a few.