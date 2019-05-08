Sonam And Anand Ahuja's Anniversary Made Special By The Kapoors: 'Keep Making Every Day Phenomenal'

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married last year (courtesy harshvarrdhankapoor)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding anniversary means it's time to celebrate for the Kapoors, who showered the couple with best wishes and blessings on their respective Instagram handles. For Sonam and Anand, anniversary greetings came from parents Sunita and Anil Kapoor, uncle Sanjay Kapoor and siblings Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Rhea Kapoor's boyfriend Karan Boolani also made Sonam and Anand's anniversary special with a wish. Rhea Kapoor was one of the first ones to wish Sonam and Anand on their wedding anniversary. She shared a picture of the couple and wrote: "Happy anniversary, family! I love you both more than hot sauce." And how could she miss the couple's favorite hashtag #everydayphenomenal?

Take a look at Rhea Kapoor's post:

Sunita Kapoor dedicated an adorable note on a lesson of "love" to Sonam and Anand as she wrote: "Happy, happy anniversary. Love is not about how many days, months, or years you have been together. Love is about how much you love each other every single day." Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor's endearing post read: "It's been such a fantastic year for you both, and if it's any indication of the life to come, you have so much love, happiness, success (and shoes) to look forward to! Happy anniversary, Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor! Love you both! Keep making #everydayphenomenal."

Harshvardhan Kapoor kept it simple but gave us this priceless throwback photo from Sonam and Anand's wedding.

Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja summed up their three-year long journey in these wrods: "For a long time, this was my favorite pic of us ... it was 3 months of being together and now it's been 3 years! You were my "girlfriend" then and when we got married last year, you also became my wife. Today we celebrate not only 1 year of marriage but 3 years of being "boyfriend-girlfriend".

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had a dhamakedaar wedding exactly a year back in Mumbai, after dating for a couple of years. They shuttle between their Mumbai and London homes throughout the year and are often spotted together in loved-up posts on each other's feed.

Happy anniversary, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja!

