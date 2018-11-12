Sonali Bendre's Anniversary Post For Goldie Behl Will Make You Teary-Eyed. 'Nothing And Nobody Else Matters,' She Writes

Sonali Bendre shared this photo with husband Goldie Behl (Image courtesy: Instagram)

"As soon I began to write this, I knew instantly that I wouldn't be able to put down in words all the emotions and thoughts that were running through my head. Husband, companion, best friend, my rock, for me, that's Goldie Behl," read an excerpt from actress Sonali Bendre's emotional Instagram post, which she shared on her wedding anniversary. Sonali Bendre and filmmaker Goldie Behl have been married for 16 years. The actress is currently in the US, where she is undergoing cancer treatment. In the Instagram post, Sonali shared multiple pictures, including one from their wedding. "Marriage is standing by each other, through thick and thin, in sickness and in health... and god knows, how we've been through that this year," she wrote.

"What not many people realise is that cancer is not just an individual battle... it's something that a family collectively goes through. I was also able to go on this journey, knowing that you'd juggle all your responsibilities, and take on some more and hold fort back home... all this while shuttling between two continents," Sonali Bendre added.

Read Sonali Bendre's full post here.

Celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Dhupia, Sussanne Khan have also like Sonali's post. "Happy anniversary you guys. You are full on couple goals," commented Priyanka.

Sonali Bendre, 43, moved to New York in July after being diagnosed with cancer. She has chronicled her fight with cancer with some inspiring posts on Instagram.

On Diwali, Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl were joined by son Ranveer in New York. She shared pictures from their 'unconventional' Diwali and posted details about the way they celebrated the festival.

While in New York, Sonali Bendre met actor Rishi Kapoor, who is also in the US for medical treatment and also attended Priyanka Chopra's bridal shower, along with Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor's wife.