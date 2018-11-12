Sonali Bendre's Anniversary Post For Goldie Behl Will Make You Teary-Eyed. 'Nothing And Nobody Else Matters,' She Writes

Highlights
"As soon I began to write this, I knew instantly that I wouldn't be able to put down in words all the emotions and thoughts that were running through my head. Husband, companion, best friend, my rock, for me, that's Goldie Behl," read an excerpt from actress Sonali Bendre's emotional Instagram post, which she shared on her wedding anniversary. Sonali Bendre and filmmaker Goldie Behl have been married for 16 years. The actress is currently in the US, where she is undergoing cancer treatment. In the Instagram post, Sonali shared multiple pictures, including one from their wedding. "Marriage is standing by each other, through thick and thin, in sickness and in health... and god knows, how we've been through that this year," she wrote.
"What not many people realise is that cancer is not just an individual battle... it's something that a family collectively goes through. I was also able to go on this journey, knowing that you'd juggle all your responsibilities, and take on some more and hold fort back home... all this while shuttling between two continents," Sonali Bendre added.
Read Sonali Bendre's full post here.
As soon I began to write this... I knew instantly that I wouldn't be able to put down in words all the emotions and thoughts that were running through my head. Husband. Companion. Best friend. My rock. For me, that's @goldiebehl. Marriage is standing by each other, through thick and thin, in sickness and in health... and god knows, how we've been through that this year. What not many people realize is that cancer is not just an individual battle... it's something that a family collectively goes through. I was also able to go on this journey, knowing that you'd juggle all your responsibilities, and take on some more and hold fort back home... all this while shuttling between two continents. Thank you for being my source of strength, love and joy, for being with me every single step of the way... thank you is such an understatement for how I feel. What do I say about someone who is a part of you, who is yours and nothing and nobody else matters? Happy anniversary Goldie!
Celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Dhupia, Sussanne Khan have also like Sonali's post. "Happy anniversary you guys. You are full on couple goals," commented Priyanka.
Sonali Bendre, 43, moved to New York in July after being diagnosed with cancer. She has chronicled her fight with cancer with some inspiring posts on Instagram.
Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I'm taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.
On Diwali, Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl were joined by son Ranveer in New York. She shared pictures from their 'unconventional' Diwali and posted details about the way they celebrated the festival.
Diwali in New York happens much later than in Mumbai... Hence the late wish! It was quite an unconventional one... We didn't have Indian clothes, we had a small puja... But it was all heart. Happy Diwali everyone! May this year bring you good health, wealth and prosperity... Hope you celebrated this festival with your family and friends, and hope you cherish every moment of happiness with them!
While in New York, Sonali Bendre met actor Rishi Kapoor, who is also in the US for medical treatment and also attended Priyanka Chopra's bridal shower, along with Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor's wife.