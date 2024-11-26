Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Milan Album Sealed With A Kiss

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are spending quality time in Milan. The couple already announced it as their fourth honeymoon. In the new photo dump, Sonakshi and Zaheer can be seen exploring the beauty of Milan on the streets. In one click, Sonakshi can be seen kissing Zaheer on his cheek. They can be seen sharing loved-up moments on the streets. The newlyweds were joined by a couple of friends on the trip. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote in the caption, "Milano, Nov, 2024." Take a look:

Earlier, the couple shared a goofy video from their vacation. The couple shared a joint post in which the Dabangg actress can be seen dressed in her winter best. Sonakshi's winter-fied dressing tickles Zaheer's funny bones and they can be seen engaging in a fun banter. Sharing the video, Sonakshi wrote, "Ek toh thandi... aur phir yeh aadmi. Silly postcard from Florence... enjoy!" Take a look:

Sonakshi and Zaheer appeared on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Sonakshi introduced Zaheer to Kapil Sharma in a hilarious way. In the trailer, Sonakshi can be heard saying, "Bhaiya, meet my saiyyan (husband)." Sonakshi also quips, "If anyone want to get married, please start calling Kapil bhaiya." For context, Sonakshi, with her Heeramandi co-stars, appeared in an episode of the Netflix show earlier this year. When Kapil teased Sonakshi about Alia (Bhatt) and Kiara (Advani's) marriage, Sonakshi playfully replied, "You are rubbing salt on my wound."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act in June. The civil ceremony took place at the actress' new apartment in Mumbai. Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating since 2016. They shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL. They also featured in the music video Jodi Blockbuster last year.



