Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Lunch Date With A Side Of Laughter

Sonakshi Sinha in a still from the video. (courtesy: sonakshi_zaheer)

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared snippets from their lunch date on Instagram. Zaheer Iqbal posted a video, in which Sonakshi can be seen laughing her heart out as she digs into a meal. He captioned the post #Husbandhacks and wrote, "She wanted to shout at me but I made her laugh instead. #IYKYK." The actress re-posted the clip and she wrote, "Guts." The couple also shared a mirror selfie and wrote, "What a beautiful day." Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who started dating in 2017, registered their marriage last month. Only close family members and friends were invited. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are co-stars of the 2022 film Double XL.

This is what Sonakshi Sinha posted:

Check out the video here:

The couple shared photos from their wedding on Instagram and they captioned it, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever."

Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. She also featured in the other two parts of the Dabangg series alongside Salman Khan. The actress has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Double XL and Mission Mangal, among others.

Sonakshi Sinha made her web debut with Reema Kagti's Dahaad last year. She recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi. She will next be seen in horror comedy Kakuda along with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Kakuda will premiere on ZEE5 on July 12.