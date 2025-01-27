Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Holiday Postcards All The Way From Sydney

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal jetted off to Sydney to celebrate New Year 2025. Recently, the actress shared some throwback pictures from their holiday on Instagram.

In one of the pictures, the couple are seen enjoying their touristy moments in front of an amusement park. Another one shows Zaheer planting a sweet kiss on Sonakshi's cheek in one shot. In another, they are seen making hearts with their hands.

Sonakshi captioned the post, "#SundaySelfie from #Sydney! Some postcards we forgot to post. Last picture was @iamzahero's idea."

ICYDK: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act on June 23 last year. The civil ceremony took place at the actress' new apartment in Mumbai.

Sharing the pictures from the ceremony on Instagram, Sonakshi wrote, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever."

For the unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating since 2016. They shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL. They also featured in the music video Jodi Blockbuster in 2023.