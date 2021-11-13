Soha Ali Khan's Day Out At The Beach With Kunal Kemmu And Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy sakpataudi)

Highlights Soha Ali Khan posted a picture with her family

The picture happens to be from a beach

The actress added a yellow heart emoji along with it

It is a beach day for Soha Ali Khan and family. Can we call it a Saturday done right update? The post has brightened our screen. The frame features Soha Ali Khan, her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya. The trio has their backs facing the camera. We can't take our eyes of little Inaaya here. Adorable, agree? Soha didn't waste much time thinking about the caption and just dropped a yellow heart and tagged Kunal to the post. Fair enough. And, fans have flooded the comment space with red hearts emojis. Referring to Inaaya, one of them wrote, “Such a doll.” Another said, “Sweetheart.”

Take a look:

Soha Ali Khan shared a snapshot from the beach outing on Instagram Stories. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu make sure to spend quality time with Inaaya. Be it Halloween or a craft day at school, the two are always there for the little munchkin. Take a look at Kunal's Halloween's post, this year. What an effort we must say. And, Kunal caption's helped us to understand the pictures better. He wrote, “A Rockstar, Unicorn and a woman in a blanket thinking she is a ghost, Soha Ali Khan. Ae Halo Halo Halloween.”

Ahead of the Diwali 2021 festivities, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya were busy colouring the diyas. The actress allowed us to take a look at the “Diwali prep”. Thanks, Soha.

Now, check out the birthday post shared by Kunal Kemmu on Inaanya's fourth birthday this year. “She is already 4 and we are still trying to figure out our next step. Happy Birthday, Inniboo.” Cute.

And, Kunal Kemmu's daughter day upload for Inaaya made us weep. “My thoughts, wishes and hopes for you, my little girl...Putting them out there in the Universe for daughters and parents who resonate the same feelings,” read his note.

We can't wait to see more such happy moments featuring the trio. What about you?