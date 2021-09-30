Soha Ali Khan Takes Us Inside Inaaya's Unicorn-Themed Birthday Party. Wish We Were Invited

Soha Ali Khan shared this photo (courtesy: sakpataudi)

Highlights Soha shared an adorable post for Inaaya

Soha shared a few pics from Inaaya's birthday party

Inaaya celebrated her 4th birthday on Wednesday

It was a special day for little Inaaya on Tuesday - she turned all of four! Inaaya is Taimur's cousin and the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. The star couple hosted a fabulous birthday party on Inaaya's fourth birthday on Wednesday, which can only be described in these words - sugar, spice and everything nice. A day after, Soha Ali Khan shared glimpses of the festivities on Instagram, taking us inside the colourful birthday bash. In her post, Soha dedicated a heart-warming note for her daughter and wrote: "Four years ago from yesterday the world became a better place."

The photos shared by Soha Ali Khan are some of the best moments from the birthday party, in which the little one can be seen trying on a hula hoop. Birthday girl Inaaya looked was a princess in pink at her party:

Meanwhile on her Instagram stories, Soha Ali Khan also shared glimpses of the fabulous decor and a cake, which looked too cute to be eaten.

On the morning after the birthday party, Soha Ali Khan shared just a glimpse of the gifts Inaaya received - the nicely wrapped presents kept Inaaya busy all morning.

Inaaya's birthday party on Tuesday was attended by Kareena Kapoor, who took along sons Taimur and Jeh. Saif Ali Khan's oldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan was also part of the celebrations. Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia arrived with her daughter Mehr. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and welcomed Inaaya in September 2017. Inaaya and her cousin Taimur share an age difference of nine months.