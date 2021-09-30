Soha Ali Khan Shares Glimpses Of 'The Morning After' Little Inaaya's Birthday. We Love The Gifts

Soha Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sakpataudi)

Highlights Inaaya turned 4 on Wednesday

Soha hosted a fun-filled birthday party for her daughter

Inaaya's cousins Taimur, Jeh and Ibrahim Ali Khan were also there

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, September 29, with her loved ones. Along with wishes that poured in from friends and family, a plethora of gifts also came along Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter's way. The doting mom on Thursday even shared videos of her little one surrounded by all the gifts. In the clips shared on Instagram Stories, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, is seen sitting on the bed with all her gifts scattered around her. From toys and dolls to a bicycle, the birthday girl seems to have been spoilt for choice on her special day. Sharing the video, Soha Ali Khan wrote, “Morning after…”

Take a look here:

It looks like Inaaya's cousin, Sara Ali Khan's birthday wish for the 4-year-old did, in fact, come true. On Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday, Sara Ali Khan shared two pictures with Inaaya sitting on her lap. Along with it, she attached a sweet note that read, “Happy happy birthday Inaaya. Wishing my baby sister all the cake, toys, balloon, joy, laughter, fun and love.”

See the adorable birthday post:

And, Inaaya got all this and more on her birthday. Glimpses that Soha Ali Khan shared from Inaaya's birthday celebration were proof of this. It was a unicorn-themed party for the actress' daughter, images and videos revealed. In the Instagram Stories, Inaaya is seeing standing next to a board that says, “Welcome to Inaaya's Unicorn Land.” With balloons and giant flowers all around, it seemed like the perfect decoration. Also, can it get any cuter than unicorn rainbows?

Well, it was not just balloons and toys that well-wishers wanted for Inaaya. Aunt Kareena Kapoor Khan wanted the “little princess” to settle for nothing but the stars. In a note shared on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday to our little princess, Inaaya Reach for the stars always, beautiful girl.” Along with it, Kareena shared a black and white image of Inaaya clicked by Kunal Kemmu. Kareena is married to Soha's brother Saif Ali Khan.

Can we call it the best birthday party ever?