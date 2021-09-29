Kareena Kapoor Attends Niece Inaaya's Birthday Party With Baby Jeh And Taimur. Pics Here

Kareena Kapoor with baby Jeh in Bandra

Kareena Kapoor was spotted with baby Jeh attending niece Inaaya's birthday on Wednesday. Kareena can be seen adorably carrying baby Jeh in her arms in photos clicked by the paparazzi. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Jeh in February this year. The couple are also parents to Taimur, who was born to the couple in 2016. Taimur also accompanied Kareena and Jeh to meet cousin Inaaya on her birthday. For Inaaya's birthday party, Kareena was dressed in a printed salwar kameez. Kareena and baby Jeh were accompanied bu a few nannies as the paparazzi clicked them. Check out photos of Kareena Kapoor with baby Jeh here:

Here's Kareena arriving at Inaaya's birthday party with Taimur and Jeh:

Inaaya, daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, is 4-years-old today. Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor shared an adorable birthday post for niece Inaaya on Instagram. "Happy birthday to our little princess... Inaaya! Reach for the stars always beautiful girl," read Kareena Kapoor's birthday post for Inaaya, which she shared with a cuteness overloaded photo. Pic courtesy was assigned to Kunal Kemmu.

Earlier this month, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, along with baby Jeh and Taimur, celebrated the actress' birthday in the Maldives. Sharing a family photo from the beach on her birthday, Kareena wrote: "Keep the fire burning... birthday promise to myself."

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor recently announced her debut project as a producer, an untitled film with Hansal Mehta. In terms of films, Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, the shooting of which she wrapped in her early pregnancy months.