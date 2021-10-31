'Be Afraid, Be Very Afraid': Soha Ali Khan's Halloween Message Is Loud And Clear

Soha Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: sakpataudi)

Actors Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are one happy trio. When they are not dancing in the morning, they are creating memories in their living room while playing board games or by travelling the world. Now, the happy family has also banded together to celebrate Halloween and we have to say that it looks like one fun party. Soha Ali Khan shared a bunch of images from a Halloween costume party where the three are all smiles. At least, Inaaya and Kunal were grinning all along, as Soha's face remained hidden behind her costume.

Covered from head to toe in white sheets, Soha Ali Khan dressed up as a ghost who was also rocking a pair of sunglasses. Inaaya, on the other hand, came dressed up as a unicorn, with a golden horn and pink wings, looking absolutely adorable. Kunal, meanwhile, went a little bit more modern with an all-white ensemble and a white wig. Sharing the images, Soha Ali Khan wrote, “Be afraid, be very afraid. Halloween 2021.”

A few days ago, Soha Ali Khan gave us a closer look at a day in her life. The day began at 7 am on Monday and ended 24 hours later, at 7 am on Tuesday and saw the actress spending quality time with her daughter and husband, Kunal Kemmu. She also packed in a workout, shoot schedules and short nap sessions.

Sharing the video, Soha Ali Khan wrote, “It's just another manic Monday. Making movies, motherhood and my time is multitasking mayhem! Welcome to a day in my life,” with the hashtag “Manic Monday”.

Last month, on the occasion of Inaaya's birthday too, the family was seen sharing laughs and having a great time at the little one's birthday party. “Four years ago from yesterday the world became a better place. Happy birthday.”

And, who can forget this video that Soha Ali Khan shared of the father-daughter duo dancing at 6.30 in the morning? Sharing a clip of the security camera recording from Inaaya's room, Soha wrote, “Just another 6:30 am in our home!”

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have been married since 2015 and welcomed Inaaya in September 2017.