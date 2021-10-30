Here's How Soha Ali Khan And Daughter Inaaya Are Gearing Up For Diwali

Soha Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sakpataudi )

Let's not disturb Soha Ali Khan, please. The actress is busy helping her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with the Diwali preparations. The mother-daughter duo is panting diyas in the photo shared by Soha on Instagram. We can spot diyas in green, blue, purple and red colours. The actress just wrote, “Diwali prep begins” and added a signature emoji for her social media upload. And, fans didn't waste much time flooding the reply section with dozens of hearts and heart-eye emojis. Can't blame them. Agree?

Soha Ali Khan is a hands-on mother and her Instagram timeline is proof. Take a look at this video when Inaaya turned make-up artist for her mommy dearest. Here, the little one is helping Soha with the lip colour. For the caption, the actress wrote, “Have you met my new make-up assistant?” We love her, Soha.

This one was shared on the occasion of International Yoga Day. We must add that Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya are giving us major mother-daughter fitness goals. What do you think?

Now, check out these pictures from Inaaya's 4th birthday party. Soha Ali Khan shared the frames featuring herself, her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu and their little bundle of joy. Can't miss Innaya's cute smile here. In the caption box, the actress wrote, “Four years ago from yesterday the world became a better place”.

How can we miss the “Sunday ritual” featuring Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya? The video was uploaded on Father's Day. “Not just on Father's Day,” read the caption.

For her Mother's Day post, Soha Ali Khan pulled out a throwback moment featuring herself and Inaaya. In her caption, the actress said, “On this day from a happy mother to you - Happy Mother's Day. Hold on to each other and draw strength from the purity of this love. Stay home, wear your masks, wash your hands and get vaccinated as soon as you can. And, never take a cuddle for granted again.” We can't get over Inaaya's cuteness here.

Aren't they adorable?